Cooler temperatures return Friday, rain still this weekend

The amazing weather central North Carolina has had this week will continue, but not for much longer. A dry cold front will move through later Thursday, but temperatures will still warm to near 80°. Cooler temperatures will return to the 70s starting Friday followed by the return of rain to central North Carolina this weekend.

Wednesday continued to warm with highs in the mid to lower 80s, Thursday will be almost as warm with highs near 80. A dry cold front will move through later in the day Thursday meaning the cooler temperatures won’t arrive until Friday.

Friday will also see increase in clouds with highs only reaching the lower 70s. Rain stays out of the forecast Friday, but will return starting Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Delta moves up the east coast. The moisture this weekend will not involve severe weather or flooding and it won’t wash out the entire week, but totals Saturday, Sunday and Monday will total around 1 inch.

Rain chances will stay small Saturday and Monday, but Sunday’s rain chance of 60% will be the largest of the next ten days.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS 17 Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.