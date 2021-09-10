Gov. Cooper signs bill revamping NC’s alcohol laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Among the bills signed into law Friday by Gov. Roy Cooper was House Bill 890 which revamps the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Commission laws.

Rep. Tim Moffitt (R-Henderson), who introduced the bill in the House, said he wanted to modernize the system while also protecting the integrity of controlling alcohol in the state.

Click here to see a full list of changes made by HB890.

The signing of HB 890 allows ABC stores to take online orders and payments.

The bill also allows cities to create social districts, outside designated areas where people can buy, carry and drink alcohol.

Another change is that people at sporting events at state schools can now buy two drinks at a time instead of one.

Distilleries can now sell alcohol made outside the facility.