COVID-19 cases force cancellation of UNC Pembroke, Winston-Salem State football game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 safety protocols within the UNC Pembroke football team have forced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game against Winston-Salem State University.

The game was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

“Canceling competitions is not something that we wanted to face as we start the season,” WSSU Athletic Director Etienne Thomas said in a statement. “Although we won’t be playing football this Saturday, there’s a lot of football left in the season.”

Thomas said UNCP informed WSSU of the need to cancel the game and the athletic director said it was in the best interest of the safety of all student-athletes, coaching staff and fans.

WSSU hasn’t played a game since a Nov. 9, 2019 loss to Fayetteville State University.

The Rams had their entire 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic. Winston-Salem State is still scheduled to play at Catawaba on Sept. 11.

UNCP played an abbreviated schedule in the spring with the Braves’ last game being against Frostburg State on April 17.

The Braves will now host West Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. in their season debut.

On Aug. 18, UNCP held open tryouts for the football team.