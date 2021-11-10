COVID-19 in NC: Another massive 1-day jump in kid vaccinations as NC inches closer to 1.5 millionth case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials are reporting another massive increase to the count of children getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina moved closer to its 1.5 millionth case of the virus following its highest single-day total of the week, with the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reporting more than 2,100 new cases for the first time since Nov. 4.

The count of patients in hospitals remained relatively flat at just under 1,100 and another 35 deaths were reported.

Nearly 25,000 kids between 5 and 11 got their first shot in the first week they were eligible for it, after the NCDHHS count added nearly 10,000 to it. Kids in that age group accounted for 1-in-3 first doses recorded by the state since Tuesday.

Additionally, more than two-thirds of the state’s adults are now fully vaccinated, with that rate ticking up a point to 68 percent.

North Carolina has logged 1,497,677 total cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, leaving the state 2,323 shy of the latest milestone. The state averaged about 1,750 new cases per day over the past week, putting it on pace to reach 1.5 million on Friday. After weeks of steady drops, the count of patients in hospitals has lingered between 1,050 and 1,100 all week and settled at 1,095 on Wednesday.

State officials say the next update is scheduled for Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday Thursday.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT