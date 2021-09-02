COVID-19 in NC: Breakthrough case rate ticks up, but remains low

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The rate of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in North Carolina continued to tick up slightly but remains at the low level public health officials expect.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said more than 8,000 infections among the 4.8 million fully vaccinated people were reported during the week of Aug. 22-28.

That works out to a breakthrough case rate of almost eight for every 1,000 fully vaccinated people — still in the range expected by public health experts.

The rate a week ago was about 6 1/2 cases for every 1,000 fully vaccinated people.

NCDHHS said a total of 37,875 breakthrough cases have been reported since Jan. 1 — an increase of 8,192 from last week.

It says 201 fully vaccinated people have died from it.

NCDHHS data show 6,566 people have died of COVID during that span, leaving 6,365 who were not vaccinated.

The agency also said in its weekly report that unvaccinated people are four times more likely to catch COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from it than the vaccinated are.

NCDHHS uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition of a vaccinated person as someone for whom at least two weeks had passed since their final dose of vaccine — either the second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or the single Johnson & Johnson dose.