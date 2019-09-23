Deputies close lanes of I-40 near Garner due to ’emergency’

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies have shutdown several lanes of Interstate-40 Monday morning near White Oak Road in Garner due to an emergency.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 9:44 a.m. saying motorists should “pay attention.”
@WakeSheriff currently responding to an emergency near White Oak Rd. and I-40. Motorists are urged to pay attention. @ABC11_WTVD @WNCN @WRAL @WPTF @SpecNewsRDU— Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) September 23, 2019
All lanes of I-40 west are closed but one lane of eastbound I-40 remains open, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
