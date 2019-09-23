Breaking News
Deputies close lanes of I-40 near Garner due to 'emergency'

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies have shutdown several lanes of Interstate-40 Monday morning near White Oak Road in Garner due to an emergency.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 9:44 a.m. saying motorists should “pay attention.”

All lanes of I-40 west are closed but one lane of eastbound I-40 remains open, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

