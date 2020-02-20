Detour setup following crash on I-95 north in Robeson County

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision on I-95 near Parkton has forced authorities to set up a detour.

The right lane of Interstate 95 north near exit 37 is closed as crew work to clear the collision.

NCDOT posted the following detour:

Motorists are advised to take Exit 33, US-301. Turn left onto US-301 North. Follow US-301 North to US-301 Service Road. Turn Left onto US-301 Service Road. Follow US-301 Service Road to NC-59. Turn right onto NC-59 South. Follow NC-59 South to reaccess I-95.

Jessica Reid witnesses the collision and said her heart dropped at the sight of it.

“It was an 18 wheeler, ran up on the concrete median on the opposite side of the road. The motor of the transfer truck was sitting in the road and there was a white, I’m not familiar with cars but it was an older white sedan that was completely demolished,” Reid said.

She said traffic was at a standstill and people were outside their vehicles.

Details of the collision, which occurred around 2 p.m., were not immediately available. The lane closure could last until 6 p.m.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

