Downtown Durham walk-up clinic vaccinates 200 amid dipping demand

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People from all over walked up to the Durham Head Start on West Seminary Street in downtown on Thursday afternoon to get their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Families and Communities Rising partnered with the Walker Vaccine Clinic to hold the outdoor vaccination clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday where 160 doses of the vaccine were given.

No appointment was needed and patients were not required to bring anything — just themselves.

Organizers hoped to reach people in the community who may have been having a hard time getting an appointment.

“There are times when people are maybe having a hard time because of scheduling, but today it’s easy access for families or people in our community to be vaccinated to help end this fight with COVID,” said Terry David, CEO of Families and Communities Rising.

John Wardrick, of Durham, said he had been trying to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine for weeks and he was relieved to hear that he could just show up and get his vaccine on Thursday.

“I’ve tried to schedule several appointments, but it’s been a long wait,” Wardrick said. “Through the grace of God, I came here and got this done today.”

Jessica Cheek lives in Siler City, but drove to Durham when she heard about the vaccine walk-up event.

“I said ‘I’m coming, I’m coming, I’m coming,’ and I’m just so happy I was able to get it, and I didn’t have to wait,” Cheek said.

While there was a steady flow of patients who would come in waves, there were some moments throughout the day when they had no one to vaccinate.

Organizers said they had allotted 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine for Thursday’s event. By the end of the event, 200 doses had been administered to predominantly people in Black and Hispanic communities who had struggled to get an appointment elsewhere.

“I’m just looking around and wondering, where’s all the people at?” Cheek said. “It’s free, they need to come on down and get vaccinated.”

Organizers said they weren’t sure why only 200 people had shown up, but there were some concerns that people might be hesitant to be vaccinated after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

“There’s going to be some problems along the way, but I think we have to look at the fact that its one, two, or five problems when we’ve given out millions,” said Helen Walker, director of the Walker Vaccine Clinic. “I hope the people look at it that way. We have got to try to save our North Carolinians.”

Cheek said she was kind of nervous about getting the shot at first as well, but she said she realized it was the right thing to do.

“I was kind of skeptical at first with everybody talking about getting sick from getting the shot,” Cheek said. “But I’d rather be vaccinated than be laid up in a hospital with the virus.”