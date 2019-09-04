1  of  27
Duke Energy anticipates 700,000 power outages in Carolinas due to Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy officials say more than 700,000 power outages are expected as Hurricane Dorian projects to impact central and eastern North Carolina.

Some power outages are expected to last several days based on the storm’s current forecasted track.

As a result, more than 9,000 power restoration workers in the Carolinas are being readied to serve those who lose power.

Duke Energy is moving an extra 4,000 repair workers from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas in anticipation of the hurricane’s arrival.

The company projects power outages are likely to occur Thursday and Friday:

  • In North Carolina’s Triangle area (Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill).
  • In South Carolina’s Pee Dee region (Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg).
  • Along the entire coasts of both North Carolina and South Carolina – extending to communities up to 100 miles inland.

The hurricane is currently forecasted to exit the Carolinas Friday afternoon or evening.

“Hurricane Dorian is a historic storm headed straight up the Carolina coastline,” said Duke Energy meteorology director Nick Keener. “This slow-moving, powerful storm will bring hurricane- and tropical-storm-force winds, and rain, over a large area of our coastal, Pee Dee and Triangle regions.”

Duke Energy says power outage projections are based on the company’s storm modeling tool, which analyzes storm track, storm size, wind speed, wind-field size, ground saturation and the history of previous hurricanes in the Carolinas.

