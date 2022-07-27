DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is preparing to install ShotSpotter sensors in certain parts of city, which is a gunshot detection technology designed to help agencies better fight violent crime.

ShotSpotter technology is an acoustic sensor or microphone that detects gunfire, and then begins the process of sending officers to the scene where gunfire is detected.

The technology is designed to give police an accurate location of where the shots came from.

Over the next few weeks, police will be installing the sensors on telephone poles, light poles and public buildings in neighborhoods within a three-square mile radius of the city.

The coverage area includes areas of east and southeast Durham, which includes areas that have had problems with gun violence including the eastern part of downtown, McDougald Terrace, Franklin Village and Edgemont Elms.

In an interview with CBS 17 in May, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said ShotSpotter could help the department better address violent crime.

“Obviously, we’ve had cases where there have been reports of sound of shots fired, but we couldn’t figure out where the shots were coming from,” Andrews said. “So, success would be to be able to save someone where there may not have been a ‘shots fired call.’”

Durham Police created a webpage that includes information about the technology and a timeline of when it will be installed and implemented.

Police will be holding ShotSpotter community meetings in August and September, and the goal is to deploy ShotSpotter on Sept. 15.

Durham City Council approved spending $197,500 on a one-year pilot program. Durham Police will be working with Duke University to study the effectiveness of the technology by studying the deployment area, as well as an area where the technology will not be implemented.

While CBS 17 spoke with some neighbors in the coverage area who are concerned ShotSpotter will lead to over policing, some victims of crime are hoping this will better address the problem.

Judy Edwards lives right across from the Durham Police Department, an area included in the ShotSpotter coverage area.

Edwards said a stray bullet flew threw her bedroom window and into her home in Sept. 2021.

“The cop said, ‘you better be glad you weren’t here, it’s right over your bed. You probably would’ve been dead,’” Edwards said.

Edwards said one month ago, another bullet flew into her home. This time she said it flew it into her son’s room while he was home. Thankfully he was not hurt.

“I tell my son, ‘look, things are happening, but it shouldn’t happen as much as it’s happening here,” Edwards said.

Edwards said she is hoping that this technology will create a quicker police response to shootings.

“It should, I mean if they come right away I think it will help,” Edwards said. “When they said that, I was like ‘hooray!’ We need it, because there’s too much going on.”

Edwards said she also hopes it will deter individuals from shooting off gunfire in these neighborhoods.

“Maybe it will put fear in them, and they’ll think ‘oh we won’t be able to shoot like we used to,’” Edwards said. “I don’t know if they can really stop or anything, but we can do our best to try.”