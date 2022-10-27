ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation ruled the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3 a double homicide.

Autopsies were performed Tuesday on Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, who were both found in the home they share in the 100 block of Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic, according to a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Their deaths have been ruled double homicides.

The sheriff’s office said evidence at the scene indicated a “violent altercation” took place inside the home and the suspect may have suffered a laceration. However, no suspect information has been released to the public.

The brothers were found after a health care aide asked for a welfare check when she arrived at their home, but neither came to the door.

Both men were said to have preexisting medical conditions, but the sheriff’s office made no indication that it played a role in their deaths.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between

Saturday, July 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 3 to contact the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400.