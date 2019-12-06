Electric eel named ‘Miguel Wattson’ powering lights on Christmas tree

CHATANOOGA, TN (WNCN) – An electric eel named Miguel Wattson at the Tennessee Aquarium is earning his keep by powering some Christmas tree lights.
Wattson lives at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chatanooga.
Joey Turnipseed, the Aquarium’s audio-visual production specialist, uses sensors on the tank to harness the eel’s natural electrical discharge to a set of speakers.
“The speakers convert the discharge into the sound you hear and the festively flashing lights,” Turnipseed said.
Wattson even has a Twitter account with nearly 40,000 followers.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 4 men sought after robbery at north Raleigh bank
- A banana duct-taped to a wall was sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami
- PHOTOS: Woman charged with DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru
- Game preview: No. 7 UNC looking for impressive road win vs. No. 5 Virginia
- Friends remember victim as 2 charged in Brier Creek beating death appear in court