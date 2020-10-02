DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a traffic alert for Durham drivers.
Shannon Road is currently closed between Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and University Drive for an emergency culvert repair.
The location of the repair is right near the Sam’s Club in the area.
The city first closed Shannon Road on Sept. 18 and officials expect it to remain closed for at least two months.
There is a detour that routes through traffic via University Drive, Westgate Drive, and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Neighbors rally around NC family that received racist, threatening letter over Mexican flag
- Report: Joe Biden to be tested Friday for COVID-19 after Trump tests positive
- World leaders, US officials react to President Donald Trump, first lady’s coronavirus diagnoses
- Shock, sympathy, mockery: The world reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID-19
- Emergency culvert repair closes road near Sam’s Club in Durham
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now