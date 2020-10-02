Emergency culvert repair closes road near Sam’s Club in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a traffic alert for Durham drivers.

Shannon Road is currently closed between Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and University Drive for an emergency culvert repair.

The location of the repair is right near the Sam’s Club in the area.

The city first closed Shannon Road on Sept. 18 and officials expect it to remain closed for at least two months.

There is a detour that routes through traffic via University Drive, Westgate Drive, and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

More headlines from CBS17.com: