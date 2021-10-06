Fayetteville man charged in deadly double shooting in Hope Mills, sheriff’s office says

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Antonio Patterson.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was charged in a deadly double shooting in September in Hope Mills, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Carlos Emanuel Thurman Gillis, 38, was killed in a shooting on Sept. 18. Police responded to the area of McDonald Road and U.S. 301 south just before 1:15 a.m. Gillis died at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

On Wednesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Patterson, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Patterson is being held on no bond. He is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories