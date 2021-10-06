Fayetteville man charged in deadly double shooting in Hope Mills, sheriff’s office says

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was charged in a deadly double shooting in September in Hope Mills, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Carlos Emanuel Thurman Gillis, 38, was killed in a shooting on Sept. 18. Police responded to the area of McDonald Road and U.S. 301 south just before 1:15 a.m. Gillis died at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

On Wednesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Patterson, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Patterson is being held on no bond. He is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.