Fayetteville police release new surveillance images of rape suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police on Wednesday released new surveillance images of the suspect in a late-November rape case.
The images show a man in a red hooded sweatshirt with a mask covering part of his face. He was seen on a bicycle in one of the images.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Southern Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. They determined the victim left her residence for a short time. Upon returning, she found the suspect inside.
Police said the man then assaulted the victim, then forced her outside and raped her.
The suspect is described as a man in his late teens to mid-20s. He has short or shaved hair and a skinny to medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black gaiter-style mask, black jogger-style pants with stripes on the lower legs, and white/red shoes, a news release said.
A nearby security camera captured the suspect as he fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Frischbier at 910-336-7687 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
