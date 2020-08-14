Friday, August 14th : Save on you favorite drinks delivered to your door, Live an Optimal Life at Cambridge Village

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina school districts with some of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases recently are planning to begin the school year with at least some in-person instruction.

Researchers have mapped the state’s public school districts and color-coded them based on their per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, giving parents and education leaders a new tool as the new academic year begins.