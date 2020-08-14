Friday, August 14th : Save on you favorite drinks delivered to your door, Live an Optimal Life at Cambridge Village

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Pompeo inks deal for US troop move from Germany to Poland
Freed from Belarus jails, protesters recount beatings
Japan marks 75th anniversary of war end with no Abe apology
The Latest: S. Korea announces new measures as cases spike
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Kyle forms in Atlantic; earliest ‘K’ named storm on record
Video
Top Stories
‘Looks a lot worse than it is’ – low pressure over eastern NC could become tropical system
Video
Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic; earliest ‘J’ named storm on record
Video
Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine
Video
Newest tropical depression forms in Atlantic, forecast to become tropical storm by Wednesday night
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Durham residents want peace as police adjust to combat surge in gun violence
Video
Top Stories
Students concerned after COVID-19 clusters confirmed at UNC housing
Video
Top Stories
Despite cancellation, dozens turn out for vigil honoring Cannon Hinnant
Video
Homicide of 3-year-old disguised as hot car death, police say
Video
UPDATE: Overwhelming response to boy’s search for a family, ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’
Video
Chicago store ‘African Food & Liquor’ ransacked twice since May
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Piscotty slam ties it in ninth, A’s beat Giants 8-7 in 10th
Top Stories
Strasburg hurt as Nationals beat Orioles 15-3 for ‘split’
Kershaw dominates, Bellinger 2 HRs, Dodgers drop Angels 7-4
Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead
Cole posts 20th straight regular-season win, Yanks top Bosox
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, August 14th : Save on you favorite drinks delivered to your door, Live an Optimal Life at Cambridge Village
Uncategorized
Posted:
Aug 14, 2020 / 02:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2020 / 02:03 PM EDT
Sponsored Content
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Virtual and In-Person Music Classes
Distance Learning Results in Academic Excellence at St. David’s
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Live newscasts
Despite cancellation, dozens turn out for vigil honoring Cannon Hinnant
Video
Family now seeks justice after Wilson boy killed, man captured
Video
Suspect arrested in killing of 5-year-old boy in Wilson
Video
Family, community members come together to remember 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Video