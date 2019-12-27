Friday “Fur-cast”
Raleigh46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Chapel Hill46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Clinton54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Sanford45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Wilson47°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Fayetteville51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New