Friday “Fur-cast”

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Clinton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Sanford

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Wilson

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Fayetteville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

