RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday the 13th could be lucky for some North Carolinian and make win them more than $1 billion.

Mega Millions will have its second-largest jackpot in its history as the jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion, the N.C. Education Lottery said.

Six previous Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th. The current jackpot is an estimate and could grow on Friday depending on ticket sales.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking home the $1.35 billion jackpot as an annuity or $707.9 million in cash. The $1.35 billion jackpot represents the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, the lottery said.

“Players dream at having a chance to win a jackpot worth over a billion dollars,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We all have our fingers crossed that someone in North Carolina will get lucky this Friday the 13th and win that incredible prize.”

Even though the jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians are taking home lots of other great prizes. Tuesday’s drawing produced two $30,000 prizes and nine $10,000 prizes in North Carolina and more than 173,000 winning tickets in total across the state.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been on a roll with 25 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last win came in the Oct. 14 drawing when two tickets in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.