FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Fuquay-Varina announced its new fire chief Friday afternoon, following the death of the previous Chief Tony Mauldin.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jones will become the new fire chief, the town said.

CBS 17 previously reported in Nov. 2022 that Mauldin, 60, died after a brief illness. He spent 32 years with the department and served as chief for 20 years.

“With 33 years in the fire service, all of it in Fuquay-Varina, Jim brings the experience, stability, and leadership the fire department needs,” said Town Manager Adam Mitchell. “I know Jim will be successful in this new role, helping the department grow and continuing to improve service delivery.”

Jones’ extensive fire career spans several years and various roles within the town. He began with the town’s fire department in 1990 as a volunteer. In 1993, he became one of the first career firefighters hired by the department.

Jones was promoted to captain in 1999 when the rural fire department merged with the town’s department. Several promotions over the years brought Jones to the position of deputy fire chief, which he has served for the past 20 years.

“I am more than blessed to have been given an opportunity to lead this great organization,” said Jones. “Our fire department family has been through a lot over the last few months, but we have survived together. The Fuquay-Varina Fire Department will continue the model laid out by Chief Mauldin in providing the highest level of service to our community while being an example to other fire departments.”

Jones, a Fuquay-Varina High School graduate, holds an associate degree in Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology from Durham Technical Community College. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.

“I’m excited about what the future holds for Chief Jones,” said Fuquay-Varina Mayor Blake Massengill. “Jim is a proven firefighter and administrator. He has been integral to the Station #4 project and securing essential equipment. The Town Board and management are pleased to have Jim lead the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department into the next chapter.”

Chief Jones is a National Pro Board Certified Fire Officer III, a graduate of the NCAFC Chief Fire Officers Executive Development Program and a graduate of the UNC-Charlotte Fire Rescue Management Institute. He currently serves as the first vice-president of the Wake County Fire Chiefs Association.

Jones and his wife, Sherri, have one daughter. They have been married for 31 years.