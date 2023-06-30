The motorcycle involved during a chase on US Highway 158. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office pursued a motorcycle chase last Saturday and a driver was arrested for speeding over 100 mph.

On June 24 around 10:30 p.m., a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office tried to stop a motorcycle for a speeding infraction on US Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids.

The sheriff’s office said the driver did not stop for the blue lights and siren and sped away. The traffic stop turned into an eight mile chase. The driver with a passenger on the back of the motorcycle eventually stopped on US Highway 158 near Brigman Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcycle was seized. The driver, Reginald Garner, was arrested and charged with felony speed to elude arrest, speeding 120 mph in a 45 mph zone, no motorcycle endorsement, no registration and no insurance.

He received a $3,000 secured bond and will appear in court July 12.