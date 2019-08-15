Helicopters now aiding in search for missing Orange County woman

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol’s helicopter is now being used in day-two of the search for a 75-year-old Orange County woman.

The sheriff’s office said Mary Anne Rosenman wandered away from home between 4 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

A map showing the search area for Rosenman.

Rosenman “is 5 foot 4 with blonde hair, believed to be wearing a blue green nightgown and gray tennis shoes.”

The post confirmed many agencies are involved in the search, including teams affiliated with the state search and rescue program and several K-9 trackers.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast Thursday which has become a concern for search crews.

The Highway Patrol’s helicopter was called in ahead of the potential rain.

The sheriff’s office is asking, “those living within 5 miles of the Turkey Farm/Whitfield Rd area would please actively check yards, vehicles, outbuildings, etc. for any place Ms. Rosenman may have stopped to rest.”

