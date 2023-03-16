RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Wake County high school students are participating in a shed-building competition that’s opening doors for future careers in construction.

Students from across the district spent the past three days building sheds outside of Cary High School.

City inspectors will judge the sheds to make sure they’re up to code. The competition’s winners will receive tools donated by local businesses.

The sheds are then auctioned off and that money is used to support scholarships for students interested in design and construction careers. Some students may also receive job offers on the spot.

“The skill trade shortage is a very real issue and we’re trying to get the students to have liable careers in construction,” said Michelle Lewter, with Connect for Success N.C., who leads the competition.

Wyatt Davis participated in this competition last year as a junior… and he’s one of nearly 60 students who got a job offer from it. He’s back this year, both as a student and an employee.

“I’ve been able to work out in the field on their project and I’ve been able to do a lot of things, get a lot of different certifications,” Davis said.

Organizers tell CBS 17 they plan on expanding this program to Lee and Franklin counties in the future.