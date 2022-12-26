DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults were displaced Monday afternoon after a fire broke out at a home in the 2800 block of Ross Road.

At 2:21 p.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS, and Durham police responded with 34 firefighters and 5 medics to the residence, the fire department said.

While enroute, units could see the smoke cloud from miles away confirming it was a working fire.

The fire at the single-family dwelling was knocked down in about 20 minutes after fire crews arrived. There was major fire damage to the back and left side of the house with smoke damage throughout, the department said.

No one was injured during this incident. The source of the fire was ruled as undetermined while the origin was on the back porch.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the three displaced adults.