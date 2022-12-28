NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man accused of hitting someone in the head with a gun in a McDonald’s parking lot will spend more than seven years in prison, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Kendall Tyrone Strange, 45, received his 86-month sentence Wednesday for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Prosecutors said in court that in February 2020, Strange struck another person in the head with the gun in the restaurant’s parking lot, causing the gun to fire. The shooting was reported to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Prosecutors say a parallel investigation showed drug trafficking activity at Strange’s house, leading to the execution of a search warrant in March 2020 that turned up the gun that was used in the assault in the fast food lot.