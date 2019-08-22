Is Gov. Cooper on board with tax refund plan?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Gov. Roy Cooper has expressed concerns with a plan revealed Wednesday that would send a state surplus back to taxpayers.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said their chambers will advance a bill that would mail refunds to 5.1 million people who paid income tax for 2018, with nearly all of them sent by just before Christmas. Refunds would be up to $250 of the income taxes that a married couple filing jointly paid this year, while all other taxpayers would get up to $125 of what they paid.

The state collected $897 million more than anticipated in the year ending June 30, according to the legislature’s chief economist, marking the largest surplus since before the Great Recession. The amount includes an unexpected bump: State officials had predicted a $643 million surplus in May.

About $660 million would be returned to the public if the measure, which will get a committee hearing Thursday in the Senate, were to become law. More than 350,000 taxpayers would see their entire tax bill repaid, the leaders said in a release.

Cooper says there are other ways to spend the surplus.

