June 14: “UnJune” Weather Today and Tonight

WEATHER
After more than a week in an unsettled and muggy weather pattern, a nice break from the humidity and rain is settling in for a couple days. Temperatures today will be more reminiscent of early May, rather than mid-June…thus, the “unJune” in today’s headline. (A term I shamelessly
stole borrowed from @NashSevereWX on Twitter.)
Today will be a perfect-ten kind of day…lots of sun, low humidity, a nice breeze, and highs about 10° below-average:
Tonight will be the coolest night we’ll probably experience through the rest of summer, with lows falling to the low to mid 50s:Tomorrow morning’s record low in the Triangle is 48° — I think that will be out of reach, but we’ll give it a run.
Winds will turn back to the south on Saturday, bringing temperatures back up to the low to mid 80s…not bad for mid-June, and the humidity will remain low!
The humidity creeps back in on Sunday for Father’s Day, and temperatures will return to typical mid-June levels — that’s where they’ll stay through most of next week:The humidity will be back in full force by Monday, and that will fuel scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. Not a washout on any particular day, just be flexible with any outdoor plans.
LINKS
- While we’re enjoying unJune weather, Phoenix is tying record-high temperatures, as excessive heat warnings continue in the Southwest.
- India’s heat waves have grown particularly intense in the past decade, killing thousands of people and affecting an increasing proportion of the country.
- Global climate awareness may never have been higher, but two recent studies show just how much work the world has to do to turn its carbon-cutting dreams into reality.
- A report by an Australian think tank shows that more than a billion people worldwide could be displaced by climate change by 2050.
- A top secret U.S. nuclear installation in Greenland was supposed to end with 600 missiles aimed at the USSR. Instead it opened the door to a huge breakthrough in climate research.
- New research shows that the sun could experience a massive burst of energy called a superflare…sometime in the next several thousand years.
- Nearly every space agency around the globe is currently sketching a proposal to explore our long-neglected neighbor, Venus.
- Sodium chloride — table salt — has been found on Jupiter’s moon Europa. This has some very interesting implications for the possibility of life lurking in its vast, dark, sub-surface ocean.
- A decades-old mystery of astrophysics has been solved: a black hole can warp the disk of matter surrounding it into a particular alignment, according to computer simulations.
- Nearly 50 years after DDT was banned, the harmful pesticide can still be found at the bottom of several North American lakes.
- Archaeologists have identified remnants of small, round dough rings at an excavation site in Austria…but no cream cheese.
- In a few years, you might find yourself zipping around in a helicopter with wings. (YOU might. Not me.)
- Doctors say that two hours a week — not five hours, not 90 minutes — is the ideal amount of time needed to reap the health benefits of the great outdoors.