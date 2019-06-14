June 14: “UnJune” Weather Today and Tonight

WEATHER

After more than a week in an unsettled and muggy weather pattern, a nice break from the humidity and rain is settling in for a couple days. Temperatures today will be more reminiscent of early May, rather than mid-June…thus, the “unJune” in today’s headline. (A term I shamelessly stole borrowed from @NashSevereWX on Twitter.)

Today will be a perfect-ten kind of day…lots of sun, low humidity, a nice breeze, and highs about 10° below-average:

Tonight will be the coolest night we’ll probably experience through the rest of summer, with lows falling to the low to mid 50s: Tomorrow morning’s record low in the Triangle is 48° — I think that will be out of reach, but we’ll give it a run.

Winds will turn back to the south on Saturday, bringing temperatures back up to the low to mid 80s…not bad for mid-June, and the humidity will remain low!

The humidity creeps back in on Sunday for Father’s Day, and temperatures will return to typical mid-June levels — that’s where they’ll stay through most of next week: The humidity will be back in full force by Monday, and that will fuel scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. Not a washout on any particular day, just be flexible with any outdoor plans.

