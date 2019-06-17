June 17: Summertime weather here to stay

WEATHER
Friday’s and Saturday’s spectacular weather gave way to a return of the heat and humidity yesterday…get used to it, because it’s going to be steamy all week. Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon:Dew points will be back into the upper 60s, close to “unpleasant” territory on the Muggy Meter:The humidity will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s:Just a slight chance of a pop-up storm in today’s heat and humidity. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through 9:00pm shows some radar freckles showing up in the heat of the day:I think even this model is a little too optimistic about our rain chances, but stash an umbrella in the back seat just in case.
We’ll start off Tuesday with warm and muggy conditions again:We’ll heat up to around 90° again, before a better chance of storms develops late in the day Tuesday:The North American Model’s radar simulation holds off on the best chance of rain until after sunset Tuesday evening:I have a feeling we’ll see some storms running in from the west before that, so be flexible with any outdoor plans Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has included much of central North Carolina in a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe weather:That’s a very borderline threat level, and it almost completely depends on when the storms develop — around or before sunset would yield a higher threat, with diminishing severe potential after sundown.
The unsettled weather pattern will continue Wednesday and Thursday — neither day will be a washout, and we’ll have plenty of room between the scattered storms for temperatures to warm up to around 90°:A brief break from the rain chances and humidity on Friday, then the steamy weather is back for the first weekend of summer!
