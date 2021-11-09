Keels, Banchero combine for 47 points to lead No. 9 Duke past No. 10 Kentucky

Duke’s Trevor Keels (1) fights for control of the ball as Duke’s Bates Jones (34) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (WNCN) – No. 9 Duke had Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero combine for 47 points in a 79-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky Tuesday night in New York. The victory got coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season with the Blue Devils off to a winning start.

The two sides traded leads before Duke took control with a 14-3 run. A one-point game turned into a 61-50 lead for the Blue Devils after Theo John’s layup with 12:28 left in the half.

Duke’s lead was only four, 39-35, at halftime.

Keels’ 25 points led all scorers. Banchero added 22 with Wendell Moore Jr. chipping in with 12. Banchero, Mark Williams, and Jeremy Roach each had seven rebounds. Duke earned plenty of second chances by grabbing 19 offensive boards.

Defensively, the Blue Devils held Kentucky to 29-of-77 from the field while shooting a clip above 50 percent themselves.

Duke will host Army on Friday at 7 p.m. for its home opener.