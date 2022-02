DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police are investigating after a person was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station on Fayetteville Street across from Hillside High School.

Officials on scene told CBS 17's Crystal Price that the shooting along the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street, which was reported around 12:50 p.m., involved a young male victim. However, police did not say how old he was. The extent of his injuries was unknown.