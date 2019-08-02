Lightning strike causes house fire in NC

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Lightning struck a home in Huntersville, sparking a fire Thursday night, officials say.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on O’Hara Street.
Upon arrival, crews say smoke and fire was showing from the home. The fire was apparently through the roof.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire in the attic. Officials say the damage was held to the attic, living room and a portion of the kitchen.
Residents are displaced for the evening, but fire crews placed a tarp on the roof for the resident.
Huntersville fire crews also responded to fire caused by a lightning strike on Norman Shores Drive in Cornelius Thursday evening.
No further information was released.
