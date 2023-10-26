LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — After numerous complaints, motor scooters that race on roads in town will be given citations, said the Littleton Police Department.
Motor scooters that are not properly registered and meet all conditions for riding on the road in North Carolina will be towed, police said.
Littleton Police Department is asking to keep the following laws in mind when driving a moped or scooter:
- A vehicle with two or three wheels with a motor of no more than 50 cubic centimeters of piston displacement and no external shifting device.
- Legally, a moped’s top speed cannot exceed 30 miles per hour on a level surface. Although some mopeds on the market have top speeds higher than the 30-mph limit, they are illegal for use in NC.
- If a moped does not fit the above requirements, it must be registered as a motorcycle under NC law.
- As of July 1, 2015, the new law requires registration for all mopeds operated on a state-maintained road.
- As of July 1, 2016, NC law requires that all registered mopeds have liability insurance coverage with limits no less than $30,000/$60,000/$25,000.