Lorenzo still a large, powerful Category 4 hurricane

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Hurricane Lorenzo is still a very powerful category four hurricane in the Atlantic.

Lorenzo is not a threat to the United States, but could bring some kind of impacts to the Azores late Tuesday, early Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said NOAA Hurricane Hunters will investigate the storm later today to get a better look at it’s structure and intensity.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm having winds of 155 mph and 190 gusts. The pressure is down to 925 mb.

Lorenzo is moving north at 10 mph and will accelerate to the northeast during the next few days. Dry air, cooler water, and higher wind shear will help weaken the storm.



