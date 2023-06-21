CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman have been charged after a two-year-old child overdosed Friday.

Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded with Moore County EMS to a report of a possible overdose of a child at a residence in Cameron. The child sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill for treatment.

Sheriff’s investigators subsequently executed a search warrant at the residence where they recovered approximately six grams of suspected fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.

On Tuesday, after confirming the nature of the child’s injuries through medical personnel, sheriff’s investigators arrested Joey Lee Palmer, 35, and Kacey Elizabeth Holt, 32, both of Cameron.

Palmer and Holt were charged with felony trafficking in opium, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance, felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were placed in the Moore County Detention Center with each receiving a $1.5 million secured bond. Their first court appearance in Moore County District Court is scheduled for June 28.

The child is currently in stable, but critical condition.