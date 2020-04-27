Moore County deputy shoots suspect who aimed gun her, sheriff’s office says

WESTMOORE, N.C. (WNCN) – A deputy with 6 years experience with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office has been identified ad the officer involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Deputy Kimberly Edwards responded to a disturbance call from a home in the 1600 block of Chrisco Road Saturday evening.

A person called 911 saying a woman was beating on their door while armed with a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Edwards arrived on Chrisco Road to find the armed suspect had left the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect returned a few minutes later still armed with a handgun.

“The Deputy immediately gave loud verbal commands ordering the subject to drop the weapon. The subject then raised the weapon pointing it at the Deputy,” the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edwards then shot the suspect.

The suspect was immediately given medical aid until EMS arrived.

Edwards is on administrative leave while the SBI investigates.

The identity of the injured suspect was not released.

Edwards was hired in January 2007 as a telecommunicator with Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

She was sworn in as a deputy in September 2013.

More headlines from CBS17.com: