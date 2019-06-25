More than 2,000 people win NC lottery by picking 0-0-0-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN) — Everyone knows about lucky seven, how about lucky zero?

It doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it turns out it may be just as lucky.

There were more than 2,000 winning tickets Saturday for the North Carolina Pick 4 lottery’s $7.8 million jackpot.

The winning numbers? 0-0-0-0.

All 2,014 winners will get a share of the jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a press releases that it’s the largest ever amount in a single drawing.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

