SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Sharpsburg will have a scheduled power outage Saturday morning.

The outage is planned for 1 to 8 a.m., the town announced Friday. Maintenance will be performed on the substation during this time.

The Nash County town said the outage may not last the entire time.

If anybody has questions, please call 252-446-9441 or after hours 252-567-4915.