NC 1st-grade girl creates impressive Edward Scissorhands costume

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) -Some girls want to dress up as princesses for Halloween, but one Brunswick County first grader has put her own spooky twist on the season.

Alba Boslet first decided she wanted to dress up as Edward Scissorhands after her mother introduced her to the film. Her parents, who are both Brunswick County EMTs, helped bring her idea to life.

Sunset Beach police Sergeant Cully stopped the little girl during a Halloween-themed photo shoot after her interesting choice of costume caught their eye.

The town’s police department posted a photo of the interaction on their Facebook page Friday night.

“As the department’s resident bookworm and film nerd, I jumped at the chance to have my picture taken with Alba. If we are lucky, maybe she will make an appearance at our Trunk or Treat event next Wednesday, October 30,” Cully says.

