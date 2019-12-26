NC firefighters surprise family with Christmas gifts after house fire displaces them from home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A house fire left a Charlotte family displaced from their home on Christmas. Thankfully, the family is OK, but their house has serious smoke and water damage, including damage to the kids’ Christmas presents.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire started in the storage shed connected to the home and then spread to the attic. They believe the cause was something combustible next to the water heater.

“I looked out the kitchen window and I started seeing smoke,” said Justin Narvaez. The teenager was sleeping inside the home when the fire started. He woke up after smelling smoke and hearing his neighbors bang on the doors.

“It’s really about how fortunate and how blessed we are. It’s the holiday. My son made it out the house. My grandson made it out the house,” a family member said.

The family was incredibly grateful to the firefighters, who spend their holiday working instead of with their families. The family knows this fire could have been much worse.

“The fire service never stops but Christmas is especially rough. Four people have been displaced,” said Fire Batallion Chief Joshua Johnson. “We’ve contacted the Red Cross and they’re coming out here to help as well.”

The family is thankful no one was injured but they won’t be able to live in their house for a while and their little girl’s Christmas presents were ruined.

“She just asked me about her gifts and I told her I’m gonna see what we’re able to save for you,” said Shatasia Dunn, the mother of the kids.

That’s when the Charlotte Fire Department knew they could go one step further. They had extra toys from their holiday donation drive and decided to bring them here.

“One of our guys has a 4-year-old little girl and he said anything you can find that goes for a 4-year-old little girl, we grabbed everything we can,” said Johnson.

Although it was not an ideal way to celebrate the holiday, the family is thankful they’re still able to celebrate it together.

“It could have been worse,” said Dunn. “I thank God that everyone made it out of the house, I thank God he’s safe. It’s not a good thing but it’s not a bad thing at all. I just appreciate everybody’s help.”

