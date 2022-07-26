RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Clemson University is expected to return to the top of the Atlantic Coastal Conference and the Atlantic Division this year according to the preseason media poll.

The Tigers, who won the conference from 2015-20, were voted for the seventh time in the last eight seasons to win the ACC Crown on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State University received the second-most votes to win the conference with 38, coming up 65 votes short of Clemson.

The Wolfpack were also voted to finish second in the Atlantic Division behind the Tigers. Clemson and N.C. State meet in their ACC opener on Saturday, Oct. 1st in Death Valley for a game that could very well decide the division and conference champion right off the bat.

Additionally, in the Coastal Division, the University of Miami was selected to win the division ahead of the University of Pittsburgh and University of North Carolina, who are projected to finish second and third respectively. Despite being picked to win the division the Hurricanes were voted third in Conference Title likelihood.

Notably, Boston College, who won just two ACC games a year ago, received one vote to win the conference title.

Below is a complete list of the preseason poll results.

Overall Champion:

Clemson – 103

NC State – 38

Miami – 8

Wake Forest – 4

PItt – 3

Virginia – 3

Florida State – 2

North Carolina – 2

Boston College – 1

Atlantic Division

Clemson (111) – 1,080

NC State (44) – 959

Wake Forest (6) – 783

Louisville – 591

Florida State (2) – 509

Boston College (1) – 469

Syracuse – 201

First-place votes in parentheses

Coastal Division

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) – 911

North Carolina (18) – 823

Virginia (6) – 667

Virginia Tech (3) – 592

Georgia Tech (1) – 343

Duke – 220

First-place votes in parentheses