RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Clemson University is expected to return to the top of the Atlantic Coastal Conference and the Atlantic Division this year according to the preseason media poll.
The Tigers, who won the conference from 2015-20, were voted for the seventh time in the last eight seasons to win the ACC Crown on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, North Carolina State University received the second-most votes to win the conference with 38, coming up 65 votes short of Clemson.
The Wolfpack were also voted to finish second in the Atlantic Division behind the Tigers. Clemson and N.C. State meet in their ACC opener on Saturday, Oct. 1st in Death Valley for a game that could very well decide the division and conference champion right off the bat.
Additionally, in the Coastal Division, the University of Miami was selected to win the division ahead of the University of Pittsburgh and University of North Carolina, who are projected to finish second and third respectively. Despite being picked to win the division the Hurricanes were voted third in Conference Title likelihood.
Notably, Boston College, who won just two ACC games a year ago, received one vote to win the conference title.
Below is a complete list of the preseason poll results.
Overall Champion:
- Clemson – 103
- NC State – 38
- Miami – 8
- Wake Forest – 4
- PItt – 3
- Virginia – 3
- Florida State – 2
- North Carolina – 2
- Boston College – 1
Atlantic Division
- Clemson (111) – 1,080
- NC State (44) – 959
- Wake Forest (6) – 783
- Louisville – 591
- Florida State (2) – 509
- Boston College (1) – 469
- Syracuse – 201
First-place votes in parentheses
Coastal Division
- Miami (98) – 1,036
- Pitt (38) – 911
- North Carolina (18) – 823
- Virginia (6) – 667
- Virginia Tech (3) – 592
- Georgia Tech (1) – 343
- Duke – 220
First-place votes in parentheses