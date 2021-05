CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) - A man wanted in connection to four murders and a shooting involving deputies in Chester County has been on the run for days. Officials say he's armed and dangerous, and they’re taking the search for him seriously.

Deputies in Chester County say they’re determined to get Tyler Terry behind bars. Surveillance video from Wednesday night shows Terry’s last known location. He was caught on surveillance video at a business in a new set of clothes, getting into a work vehicle.