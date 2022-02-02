New weather satellite launches soon, what it means for forecasts going forward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In just under a month, the newest weather satellite will be launched into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It’s roughly the size of a small school bus, weighs about 6,000 pounds, and will be a game-changer for everyone who deals with the weather.

It’s called GOES-T and it’s the third in a series of four new weather satellites, with the first launching back in November 2016.

Once it’s in orbit it gets a slight name change to GOES-18 since it will be the 18th weather satellite in the entire GOES mission.

GOES, or geostationary operational environmental satellites, orbit more than 22,000 miles above the Earth at the same speed the Earth rotates, which means the satellite stays in the same spot in the sky and has a constant image of the same spot on the ground.

The GOES mission began in 1975 with the first few satellites only getting views of the Earth roughly 10 percent of the time.

Nearly 50 years later, Dr Jim Yoe with the National Weather Service explains improving technology means improving data.

“In 1975, this was sort of a ‘wow,’ now the picture is more about how? How do we make use of this data?”

So why do we care about yet another weather satellite? Because it shows us more than just cloud cover.

“We really get a more integrated use of our information,” Yoe explained. “We do call them environmental satellites, not merely weather satellites.”

With improved satellite technology our prediction of everything from fog, to wildfires, to hurricanes improve, and we will be able to give better warning for lightning dangers and tornadoes.

Meaning the forecasts for you improve.

“People are able to use these data, the information coming from the satellites in order to make informed, effective decisions for themselves personally, for their business, or for their communities,” Yoe said.

GOES-T will be operational in early 2023 and will work into the 2030s. By then the newest generation of weather satellites will be ready to continue to work that started nearly 50 years ago.