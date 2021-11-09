No. 1 South Carolina pulls away from No. 5 NC State in marquee season opener

South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson (3) drives the ball around North Carolina State’s Diamond Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – South Carolina started pulling away in the third quarter of Tuesday’s top-five matchup at North Carolina State, eventually downing the Wolfpack 66-57 in the season opener.

Elissa Cunane’s jumper had fifth-ranked N.C. State within a point, 35-34, with 4:24 to go in the third. From there, though, No. 1 South Carolina outscored the Wolfpack 12-5 to finish the quarter and didn’t look back.

Cunane had the Wolfpack within 6 points early in the fourth, but they’d never get any closer.

Jakia Brown-Turner and Raina Perez led N.C. State with 18 points each. The rest of the team combined for 21 points. In all, the Wolfpack shot 23-of-58 from the field.

South Carolina, meanwhile, shot almost 50 percent on the evening. Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 17 points. Destanni Henderson added 14.

N.C. State’s seven-game season-opening homestand continues Friday when it hosts Wofford at 7 p.m.