RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Despite a loss in the fourth overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes gained a new record for longest hockey game in Canes franchise history.

But to make it all happen, a lot has to go on behind the scenes at PNC Arena.

Tom Embrey, VP and General Manager of PNC Arena, said roughly 500 of the estimated 700 employees working Thursday night stayed well into Friday morning and past the Panther’s game-winning goal to keep things running smoothly.

“Probably about 4, 4:30 in the morning, but that doesn’t include the housekeeping crew that is still cleaning the building as we speak right now,” Embrey said. “You know, their time frame definitely got pushed back several hours.”

Embrey said they prepare for overtime, ready to revamp concessions. He says the arena had to re-order many items sold in highest demand overnight to get ready for Saturday’s crowds.

“We’re ready for a five OT game. So we’re ready to rock and roll here at PNC Arena,” Embrey said. “We’ve got a great staff. We’re always well prepared and we’re just ready to go.”

Local businesses also working overtime and reaping the benefits, like Backyard Bistro right across from PNC Arena.

“Especially at a later game. We naturally will stay open,” bartender Lizzy Pettas said. “Nothing compared to like, last night.”

Pettas said they had a rush of people in the first overtime period, after the overturned Panthers goal.

“A lot of people left the arena and then weren’t allowed back in. So then they’re like, ‘We’re coming in here and watching the game,’” Pettas said. “It was insane. None of us expected it.”

The next game in the NHL Eastern Conference finals will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the PNC Arena. The Florida Panthers lead the series, 1-0.