Pageant contestant from Fayetteville stranded in Texas hotel after severe weather hits

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman says she’s running low on food and water after being stranded at a Texas hotel all week.

Army wife and nurse Karla Gochenour says she traveled there last week to compete as Mrs. North Carolina in the United States of America pageant.

She says dozens of pageant contestants remain stranded at the Grand Hyatt hotel in San Antonio.

“We’ve got toilets overflowing, we are using buckets of ice and snow to fill the tanks,” Gochenour said. “Trash cans are overflowing, it’s all over the floor.”

Gochenour was supposed to fly home Monday, but has not been able to since the winter storm hit causing massive power outages and water shortages in Texas.

The hotel has power but no running water.

“The restaurants around here can’t serve people because there is no running water, there is no heat, there is no other option,” Gochenour said.

She says she’s being charged about $180 each night, including taxes and fees.

She thinks the hotel should offer a discount this week due to the conditions.

“People have it worse off than us for sure, but you would think the hotel would budge a little bit,” Gochenour said. “We are lucky we have a place to sleep and a warm room to be in, but we just want people to know honestly this hotel is not being accommodating.”

Gochenour is hoping to catch a flight back home Saturday.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio General Manager Philip Stamm sent this statement: