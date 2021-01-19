Pandemic causes drop in global carbon dioxide emissions, not enough to slow rapid warming

FILE – In this April 26, 2020, file photo, empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, Calif. The world cut its daily carbon dioxide emissions by 17% at the peak of the pandemic shutdown last month, a new study found. But with life and heat-trapping gas levels inching back toward normal, the brief pollution break will likely be “a drop in the ocean” when it comes to climate change, scientists said.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Since March 2020, people worldwide have done the same thing we have in the US, worked and learned from home. The resulting drop in commuter traffic, both on roads and in the skies, led to a measurable drop in carbon dioxide emissions. According to several studies, carbon dioxide emissions dropped between 4 and 8 percent in 2020 compared to the expected 1 percent increase in carbon dioxide emissions before the pandemic.

Even with less carbon dioxide being put into the atmosphere than in years past, scientists say the net impact on long term climate health will be minimal. Studies point out that the drop in carbon dioxide will likely only result in a 0.01 degree Celsius change in expected global temperature by 2030.

For a real impact in fighting climate change, scientists are now calling on green stimulus to continue as global economies reopen after the pandemic. If stronger measures are enacted and enforced emerging from the pandemic, scientists estimate we could halve the warming expected by 2050, or drop temperature rises by 0.3 degrees Celsius in the next 30 years.

As proof our drop in carbon dioxide was not enough to alter global temperatures significantly in 2020, last year tied 2016 for the warmest year on record.