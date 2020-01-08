Police: Arrest made in Halloween night murder in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old man has been captured by Cumberland County deputies after he was charged in a fatal shooting on Halloween.

Around 9:20 p.m. on October 31, Fayetteville police responded to the 500 block of School Street. A person had called 911 and said another person had been shot.

Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene. His address was also along the 500 block of School Street.

A few days later, Fayetteville police identified three “armed and dangerous” suspects wanted in connection with Williamson-Servin’s death.

(left to right) Dequan Donaldson, Derrick Bridges and Dwight Dewey Bristol Bridges is now in custody, but police are still looking for Bristol and Donaldson, they said.

Dwight Dewey Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, were all named as suspects.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed to CBS 17 that Dequan Donaldson was captured following a chase that ended on Highway 301 near the coliseum.

Bristol and Bridges have not been apprehended.

CBS 17 will update this story.

More headlines from CBS17.com: