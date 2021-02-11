Police call series of Fayetteville burglaries targeting sleeping elderly victims ‘disconcerting’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a man who has been breaking into homes while people are sleeping.

Police said in at least four of the crimes, elderly people were inside sleeping at the time.

“Very disconcerting, especially victimizing our elderly residents in our community,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The first two happened Dec. 11 near Offshore Drive. Police said the suspect broke into the garage, stole a house key from a vehicle, and tried using it to get inside the home.

He ran away when an alarm was activated.

During an attempted burglary at a nearby home, police said the suspect tried prying a window open but was unable to get in.

In both cases, the homeowners were inside sleeping.

Police said he also tried pulling on vehicle door handles in the area. He can be seen in security camera footage wearing a mask, gloves, knee pads or shin guards, and carrying a backpack.

On Jan. 9, police said the suspect broke into a home on Madison Avenue and stole electronics while the owners were sleeping.

The next crime happened Jan. 28 at a home on Purdue Drive.

Police said the suspect cut a window screen, entered the home while a woman was sleeping, and stole a security camera.

On Feb. 3, the suspect is seen with a woman standing outside of a home on Seaford Drive. Police said he entered the house through the front door.

Officers are looking for the woman as a person of interest.

The latest crime happened Feb. 6 on Summertime Road. Police said the suspect was carrying a gun when he broke a window but ran away when an alarm went off.

When it comes to property crimes, Glass said police have noticed “that it’s usually somebody who lives around you or watches you, learns what your routines are.”

“Change up your routines,” Glass said. “When you come home a certain way, always try to mix it up every now and then.”