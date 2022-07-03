ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are working to learn who shot a man early Sunday morning.

Reports say they were called to the scene on the 1200 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway at about 1:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired outside of a KLIX internet café.

Officers say they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach area.

They helped him until EMS arrived and took him to a hospital.

Police say he was then taken to another facility.

A report listed him in stable condition.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.