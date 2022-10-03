RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re looking for a driver who hit a man with his car and fled the scene early Monday morning.

At about 2 a.m., officers said they were called to the area of Hammond Road and Rush St.

They said they found a man who was hit by a car, and the man was conscious and alert when police left the scene.

He was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and is in serious but stable condition, according to reports.

Police continue to investigate and are looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.