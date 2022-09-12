RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police.

Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.

Police were initially dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to the scene in the 12800 block of Strickland Road, just south of I-540. Until further notice, police have closed down the park.

No suspect information or cause of the shooting have been shared. A CBS 17 crew is at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.